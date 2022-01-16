This home is located at 1109 W. Camphor St. in Avon Park. It is priced at $119,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
If you are looking for a home for the winter or your first home, this cute and charming mobile home may be just what you are looking for. It is located in Valencia Acres. There is no HOA fee or lot rent. You own the land. This home has a topical Florida appeal and is totally turn-key, neat, clean, move-in ready and available for a quick close. It is located close to shopping and town.
The home has a lot of new features and updates. The flooring in the main living areas, kitchen and bedrooms is newer with laminate wood and vinyl. The kitchen has updated touches to the cabinets and is completely equipped. The appliances are also newer. The washer and dryer are inside the home for convenience.
The master bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has beadboard and plenty of storage, a step-in shower with glass enclosure and dual sink vanity with updated fixtures. The second bedroom is perfect for guests. The hall/guest bathroom has also been updated.
You will enjoy the large Florida Room, which is used as a TV room with newer recliner sofa and love seat and a space for a dining table. This room has a separate A/C for comfort. Step out of the Florida Room to a workshop with cabinets and workspace counters. Outside is a workshop/shed and patio for enjoying the outdoors. The workshop includes tools for the handy person right down to a tape measure and circular saw. The carport is 11-by-32 feet and has room for two cars. The roof is metal and the A/C was replaced in 2017. The yard is nicely landscaped and has a tropical vibe.
The owners have owned this home for the past 22 years and have used it seasonally. They have made many updates and improvements over the years. The furnishings are in excellent condition. The home is on city water and sewer.
If you cannot find a place to rent for the season, why not purchase and next year will not be a problem. Just bring your suitcase and tooth brush, pull in the driveway and you are all set for the winter season in Florida.
For more information or to schedule a showing, call Cool at 863-873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.