Nancy Kramer, a teacher from the Westminster Shores senior living facility, serves a plate of fruit to Hasina Sharifi, 8, of the Jawzjan province in Afghanistan on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Kramer, along with other residents of the senior living facility, will teach refugee children from Afghanistan how to read, write, and speak in English and other subjects such as arithmetic and science.

 ANGELICA EDWARDS/TAMPA BAY TIMES VIA AP

TAMPA, Fla. — Noman Raoufi came home from work to find every window shattered, doors unhinged, light bulbs popped.

In northern Kabul, on the street where his family lived, a bomb had sent a police car flying 30 feet before it landed in a flaming heap. It knocked men off chairs and killed at least one person.

