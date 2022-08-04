Climate C0P27 Priorities

Residents wade through floodwater around their homes after heavy rain in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Jan. 19, 2022, killed at least 10 people. African officials outlined their priorities for the upcoming U.N. climate summit, including a push to make heavily polluting rich nations compensate poor countries for the environmental damage done to them.

 ALEXANDER JOE/AP FILE PHOTO

MOMBASA, Kenya — African officials outlined their priorities for the upcoming U.N. climate summit, including a push to make heavily polluting rich nations compensate poor countries for the environmental damage done to them.

The continent will also focus on how countries can adapt to global warming and how the continent can best halt further climate-related disasters. Africa has seen debilitating droughts in the east and Horn of Africa and deadly cyclones in the south.

