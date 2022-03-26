After 7 years, Markland murder trial a go

SEBRING — Phillip J. Markland, the county’s longest-held murder defendant, is finally going to trial.
The 38-year-old inmate has spent his past seven birthdays in the Highlands County Jail, accused of shooting his uncle, Thomas Markland, to death on June 15, 2014.
On Wednesday, Phillip Markland’s attorneys – Donna Mae Peterson and Jami Leigh Chalgren – invoked Markland’s right to a speedy trial, which Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada granted. The request may seem counterintuitive for two reasons: One, the case is the oldest homicide case on the docket, and two, Markland is scheduled for trial on April 4, just two weeks away. However, defendants can invoke that right at any time from arraignment forward. Their speedy trial status also ensures there will be no more postponements.
Markland, whose eyeglass frames hide a bullet wound allegedly put there by his uncle moments before Markland allegedly returned the favor, will have the judge instruct the jury on Stand Your Ground, a complex set of instructions centering on self-defense. Once the jury is in deliberation, they can weigh the evidence to determine whether Markland was in fear of his life. If they do, they can let him go.
But the case is more complex than that, lawyers say. Peterson and Chalgren have alerted the court that they plan to argue that Markland was insane at the time of the murder; that is, he was experiencing a psychiatric episode that prevented him from knowing right from wrong.
To prove Markland’s state of mind on that June day, Peterson wants to put Dr. Daniel Buffington, a well-known doctor of pharmacy, on the stand. They want Buffington, who has previously been connected to the case, to repeat what he wrote in a Nov. 1, 2021 opinion, that Markland “was more likely than not experiencing psychiatric symptoms related to a bipolar manic episode or other neuropsychiatric manifestation” when he shot his uncle.
There are also depositions from people who know Phillip Markland, that he had been smoking part of a joint, drinking wine and smoking K2, a synthetic drug the day of the murder.
According to investigators, Phillip Markland and his uncle started arguing in the hallway of the home when the gunplay started. One deputy described Thomas crawling to his cellphone, dialing 911 and telling dispatchers he had shot his nephew because he was trying to defend himself.
An irate Phillip can be heard in the background of the 911 call. Investigators believe Phillip was retrieving a rifle from a bedroom.
Questioner: “Yeah, that tends to make people angry when they get shot in the head.”
Investigator: “ … 17 seconds of silence and then you hear multiple gunshots erupt.”
On Wednesday, with Markland sitting at the defense table, Peterson asked Buffington to explain his background, training and experience, which includes clinical work on the effects drugs and substance abuse can have on behaviors and moods.
Highlands County Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz cross examined Buffington on his background, seeking to show that Buffington is not a medical doctor or psychiatrist, but a pharmacist who doesn’t have standing to make psychological evaluations.
“Pharmacists can do a lot of wonderful things, they can testify to a lot of important things during trials,” Kromholz told Estrada. “They’re not in the same field as a doctor, they’re not in the same field as a psychologist or psychiatrist, and they should not be allowed to introduce hearsay from another expert.”
Estrada took notes as he listened to both sides. He will rule on whether Buffington can testify in the next week or so before the trial.