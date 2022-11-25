SEBRING — Ivan James Sanders may finally stand trial Monday.
Eight years after a 4-year-old in his care died of catastrophic wounds to her skull, interior organs, and other mortal injuries, lawyers will begin picking a jury (again) to try Sanders for first-degree murder. Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada dissolved the first attempt at picking a jury in May after potential jurors ignored his warning not to discuss the case among themselves.
Court records show that jury selection for Sanders’ trial had been scheduled – and postponed – eight times since his arrest in 2014. May was the first time lawyers had started picking a jury.
In August 2021, the judge continued the case because doctors and hospital staff who were to testify were regularly treating COVID-19 patients. He didn’t want the jury or other court personnel to catch the virus.
Throughout the summer, Gil Colon, Sanders’ defense lawyer, sought continuances and state money to hire an expert to argue that hospital infections may have caused the bruising and eventual death of the child. Then, in October, Colon again asked Estrada for a continuance, but the judge denied it, setting jury selection for Monday.
Barring a sudden change of plea by Sanders or other interruptive event, potential jurors will begin arriving at the courthouse around 8:30 a.m.
The child – Mercedes Blair – has a grandmother who has waited for what seems a lifetime for justice.
“The case has dragged on way too long, too many excuses,” said Carolina Hall, who raised the youngster since the child was 8 months old. “I think we’re the longest-lasting murder case in Highlands County.”
The chief witness is Geisy Alvarez, Mercedes Blair’s mother, who says her daughter was healthy and unhurt earlier that morning.
According to the eight-year-old arrest affidavit, the child’s mother, Geisy Alvarez, left Mercedes in Sanders’ care while she went to work on Oct. 14. Sanders then texted her that the child had been injured, then drove the child to the hospital.
Sanders — who had taken Alvarez and the child into his home two weeks earlier — told hospital staff the child had tripped and hit her head on the floor. He also said he had found the child passed out on the ground outside the mobile home. When emergency room doctors and police didn’t buy Sanders’ explanation for the child’s injuries, they charged him with aggravated child abuse and first degree murder.
Alvarez is expected to be among the prosecution’s chief witnesses; along with the emergency room doctors who cared for the child when she arrived at the hospital.
Sanders could get a life sentence if he’s convicted of first degree murder. He is also charged with child abuse.