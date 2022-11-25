SEBRING — Ivan James Sanders may finally stand trial Monday.

Eight years after a 4-year-old in his care died of catastrophic wounds to her skull, interior organs, and other mortal injuries, lawyers will begin picking a jury (again) to try Sanders for first-degree murder. Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada dissolved the first attempt at picking a jury in May after potential jurors ignored his warning not to discuss the case among themselves.

