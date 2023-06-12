After balking, Curll pleads guilty to child porn

A circuit court judge sentenced Walter Theodore Curll to multiple decades in prison and probation Friday, but because the sentences are to run concurrently, it boils down to this: He’ll serve 10 years in Florida State Prison followed by 10 years of probation. He’s also been designated a sex offender, which means he’ll be required to report and register his location, jobs, vehicles, and other details for the rest of his life.
Curll’s sentencing on June 9 ended a merry-go-round of seeming indecision where he tested the patience of a previous circuit court judge.
Curll agreed to plead guilty on Oct. 31 and Nov 14, 2022, but balked each time, rejecting the plea agreement that would have given him less than 15 years in prison. Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada then set Curll’s trial for Dec. 5, then again for Jan. 9, but lawyers asked for continuances.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden gave one more continuance, then Curll’s trial was set for Monday, June 12.
During his plea hearing, Curll quietly pleaded “no contest” to a litany of counts:
- Eight counts of possession of child pornography-enhanced, 10 years in state prison on each count.
- Five counts of possessing/transmitting images harmful to minors, five years state prison on each charge.
- Possessing a stun gun, or Taser-like device by a convicted felon, five years probation
- One count possessing child pornography, 5 years probation, consecutive to five years probation for the stun gun for a total of 10 years probation
- Use of a two-way communications device to commit a felony, 10 years probation to be served concurrently with the 10 years of probation above.
Curll was originally charged with 385 counts of possessing/transmitting material harmful to minors and 195 counts of possession of child pornography-enhanced. Assistant State Attorney Tatiana Dimitroff announced her office was dropping the other charges.
Curll, 46, was arrested in September 2021 after the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office received a cybertip from Internet Crimes Against Children/National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip about a single child pornographic image, which was identified from a library of hash marks maintained by internet service providers, was reported by Microsoft. The company provided an IP address of the computer that was downloading the images. The IP address/account was owned by Curll.
“Further investigation identified the IP address associated with the suspect, which led to a search warrant of the house where the suspect was residing,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said.
Deputies obtained a warrant and searched Curll’s home on Sept. 17, 2021, and Special Victims Unit deputies seized his laptop and phone. They then downloaded the offending images of adults performing sex on children.
“The processing of the items found a significant amount of child pornography and obscene material,” the sheriff’s spokesman said.