After balking, Curll pleads guilty to child porn

Walter Theodore Curll will serve 10 years in state prison on a below-guidelines plea. He plead no contest to multiple enhanced child pornography charges. His lawyer, Derek S. Christian, listens to ensure his client’s plea agreement is fulfilled.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

A circuit court judge sentenced Walter Theodore Curll to multiple decades in prison and probation Friday, but because the sentences are to run concurrently, it boils down to this: He’ll serve 10 years in Florida State Prison followed by 10 years of probation. He’s also been designated a sex offender, which means he’ll be required to report and register his location, jobs, vehicles, and other details for the rest of his life.

Curll’s sentencing on June 9 ended a merry-go-round of seeming indecision where he tested the patience of a previous circuit court judge.

