After breaking house arrest, it's prison

A felony judge sent two men to prison Tuesday for breaking house arrest and other probation violations.
Carlos Delcid, 30, was on probation on grand theft charges after having been found guilty of stealing a Champion 7500-watt generator from the Sebring Tractor Supply in June 2022.
As part of his probation, he was put on community control, or house arrest, for two years. Not only did he leave home, Delcid was arrested in Desoto County and charged with DUI and possession of paraphernalia, his arrest affidavit on violation of probation states.
Prosecutors used Delcid’s GPS to prove he was out of his home at other times.
Delcid admitted to all three violations of his probation, which led Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden to sentence Delcid to 20 months in a Florida state prison.
“You were away from your approved residence in Arcadia on May 4 and May 6 without prior approval,” Cowden said.
The second defendant to get prison time for breaking house arrest: Gregory Allen Howard. Howard, 38, was convicted of credit card fraud, petit theft, criminal use of a personal ID and other financial crimes in November 2022. The judge sentenced him to two years house arrest followed by five years of probation on each conviction.
However, Howard pleaded no contest Tuesday to a December probation violation after he failed to report to his probation officer. He also moved from his home on Christmas Day 2022 without getting permission. Thirdly, Howard was not home when the probation officer went by to see him two other times.
After Howard pleaded no contest before Cowden, she sentenced him to 28 months in state prison on each of his original charges of grand theft, credit card fraud, fraudulent use of a personal ID. They are to be served concurrently for a total of 28 months, or two years, four months.