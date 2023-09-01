After breaking house arrest, it's prison

Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden handed out prison sentences Tuesday to defendants who pleaded to crimes.

A felony judge sent two men to prison Tuesday for breaking house arrest and other probation violations.

Carlos Delcid, 30, was on probation on grand theft charges after having been found guilty of stealing a Champion 7500-watt generator from the Sebring Tractor Supply in June 2022.

