After hurricane delays, Downs gets 3 years for possession

Otis Lee Downs Jr. was scheduled to stand trial in October 2022 for possessing synthetic cannabinoid and drug paraphernalia.
When Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada asked defense and prosecution a week before the trial if they were ready to proceed to jury selection, Highlands Prosecutor Richard Castillo told Estrada that he had not received lab results that might prove Downs had possessed an illegal substance.
The reason? Hurricane Ian had pounded Fort Myers the month before, shutting down operations at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s regional laboratory in that city. Months later, the FDLE test would finally be delivered after being tested by another FDLE lab.
On Thursday, Downs – still wearing a county jail uniform – was in court again. His court-appointed lawyer, Mitchell Ladner, and Castillo, however, came to a quick agreement. If Downs pleaded no contest to the two counts, he would receive prison time.
Downs – who has multiple convictions for trespass, petit theft, cocaine possession, battery, uttering a forged instrument, and other petty crimes – agreed to the deal.
So, having spent more than 517 days in jail since his March 2022 arrest, Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden on Thursday sentenced the 52-year-old Downs to three years in prison on each charge – with credit for all time served. The sentences are concurrent.
Counting the 517 days Downs has already spent in jail, he still has about 578 days left on his sentence.
He also will have to pay court and investigative costs once he gets out, but the homeless man likely won’t have to pay it if he’s not working, Ladner told his client.