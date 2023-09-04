After hurricane delays, Downs gets 3 years for possession

Highlands County Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo gains conviction for Otis Downs after Hurricane Ian and other delays.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Otis Lee Downs Jr. was scheduled to stand trial in October 2022 for possessing synthetic cannabinoid and drug paraphernalia.

When Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada asked defense and prosecution a week before the trial if they were ready to proceed to jury selection, Highlands Prosecutor Richard Castillo told Estrada that he had not received lab results that might prove Downs had possessed an illegal substance.

Recommended for you