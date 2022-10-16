Hurricane Ian Florida Agriculture

Fifth generation farmer Roy Petteway looks at the damage to his citrus grove from the effects of Hurricane Ian Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Zolfo Springs, Fla. 

 CHRIS O'MEARA/AP PHOTO

ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — The thousands of oranges scattered on the ground by Hurricane Ian’s fierce winds like so many green and yellow marbles are only the start of the disaster for citrus grower Roy Petteway.

The fruit strewn about his 100-acre grove in central Florida since the storm swept through will mostly go to waste. But what are even worse are the flood and rain waters that weakened the orange trees in ways that are difficult to see right away.

