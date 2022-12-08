WCup Iran United States Soccer

Goalkeeper Matt Turner of the United States celebrates after the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

 RICARDO MAZALAN/AP PHOTO

DOHA, Qatar — Now the United States men’s soccer team recedes into the background of American sports for the next 3 1/2 years.

While the Americans’ four World Cup matches averaged 12.2 million viewers on Fox, their 27 games on rated English-language networks from the start of 2020 through this fall averaged 668,000, according to Nielsen.

