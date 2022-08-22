Convictions Questioned Detective

In this July. 27, 2022 photo, retired NYPD detective Louis Scarcella, leaves Kings County Supreme Court, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. In the past nine years, nearly 20 murder and other convictions have been tossed out after defendants accused Scarcella of coercing or inducing false confessions and bogus witness identifications, which he denies.

 YUKI IWAMURA/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — In the bloody years when killings peaked in New York City, Detective Louis Scarcella built a reputation for closing cases.

A second-generation cop who smoked cigars, ran marathons, worked a side job at a Coney Island amusement park and jokingly put “adventurer” on his business card, the now-retired sleuth has been frank about lying to suspects, even praying with them, to elicit information. In the 1980s and ‘90s, he got confession after confession. Prosecutors got conviction after conviction.

