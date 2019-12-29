SEBRING — Ag Angels, a charity that has spent the last 13 years providing Christmas gifts of toys and clothes to children, just had its most successful year.
Scott Kirouac, founder and chairman of Ag Angels Inc., announced Friday that in this year’s 45-day campaign, he was able to raise $86,000 to help local children, a new record for the charity, which has raised $450,00 in the last 13 years — $300,000 of that in the last four years.
“I would never imagine, in a thousand years it would evolve into this,” Kirouac said. “It’s been an amazing journey.”
Each year, the funds raised by Ag Angels go to local schools and children’s organizations to get Christmas gifts and clothes for children who would have no toys or new clothes otherwise.
It started long ago when he was at Woodlawn Elementary School for one of the children in his own family when a little girl walked into the office.
She had on a dirty dress and shoes that were way too big with her, repaired with duct tape, he said. He was told by school staff she was one of the children there who would go without having a Christmas at all.
They would arrive back at school in January unable to talk with other children about what they got for Christmas and still wearing the same clothes they had on before the holidays.
“Some kids wear the same clothes each day of the week. Kids are all victims of their situations,” Kirouac said, noting that he couldn’t fix the economic problems parents have that might lead to such situations, or irresponsible spending that left nothing to clothe and celebrate a child.
“But I can help a child out,” he said. “They did not ask to be put in the situation they are in.”
Ag Angels raises the funds to fill that gap, Kirouac said.
He gave $500 to help out the first child, and got back a letter of thanks.
He raised money the next year and it grew to $1,200, and began to expand from elementary schools to include secondary schools.
Ag Angels then expanded to include Hardee County schools, thanks to Kirouac’s business connections through the Nursery Garden Association.
Each year, he sends out a letter towards the beginning of November — Nov. 8 — just when everyone starts to think about their holiday gift giving.
In the letter, he includes a tally of the previous year’s donations, at least four letters of testimony from children and families who benefit from the help, and a self-addressed stamped envelope for the donation.
It’s usually about 300 letters, he said, requesting checks or credit card donations.
“One hundred percent of what people donate goes to the cause,” Kirouac said. “I pay the [credit] processing fee.”
He also absorbs the cost of postage and has friends at Creative Printing help with printing the letters.
That way, all the donations go to the children.
He has teachers identify those who need help, and then has the teachers shop for them. No money is given to the parents, just in case it might go to a bill or other expenses.
Once the teachers buy the clothes, toys and other items for the kids, they sent Kirouac their receipts, so he can have them on file, and a heartfelt letter of thanks.
Then he starts back up again each fall.
Donations go to public schools first in Highlands and Hardee Counties, since they let out earlier than other organizations, then to two local private schools, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Highlands County, Redlands Christian Migrant Association and to East Coast Migrant Head Start Project.
He might lose some donors, as with one corporate donor whose $5,000 donation dropped to $1,000 one year. Immediately afterward, Kirouac got three new donors who donated a total of $4,000.
“That’s how it works,” Kirouac said. “It truly has been a blessing. Opening those envelopes [from donors]: That’s my Christmas.”
Now, the non-profit he started helps up to 1,500 children a year, and counting.
“I will continue doing [this] as long as I can,” Kirouac said, noting he created a “monster” that is still growing. “I can’t stop now. Why would I stop now?”