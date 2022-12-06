SEBRING — A little girl in a tattered dress and shoes that were too large and duct taped to her feet were the catalyst for the creation of Ag Angels. Founder Scott Kirouac’s glimpse into the poverty at the schools happened when he was at his grandson’s school at Christmas. He would find out that many of their students would not have a Christmas, including the girl he saw during his visit.
Kirouac could not get the little girl’s situation out off his head and came up with an idea to help a couple of students. He gave money to the school for gifts for those kids they identified as having a need. Giving a few hundred dollars would change the future for Kirouac and countless students for more than a decade.
The following January, the teachers from Woodlawn Elementary School wrote Kirouac a letter of gratitude that brought tears to his eyes.
“I said, that’s ‘really cool’. So, here’s what I was able to do in a small way, how it touched the lives of a couple of students that would go without a Christmas at all,” he said.
The idea worked, and in a couple of years, he had a name and a full non-profit. He had no way of knowing he’d still be funding gifts 16 years later.
The next year, Kirouac told some of his friends what he had done and asked if they wanted to give also. They did and the circle of donors grew wider and funds increased. Being in the agricultural industry, Kirouac naturally had friends in the industry who gave. One woman suggested a name for the campaign and Ag Angels was born.
He probably never imagined raising more than $680,000 in that time. In 2021, Ag Angels raised $120,000. Kirouac is very proud that 100% of all donations go toward Christmas for children. Donations of time and talent absorb costs like printing, graphic art, and credit card fees.
“I like to think I’m an accountable person. I want to be accountable for everything,” Kirouac said.
Teachers and staff shop with funds they receive from Ag Angels. One caveat that Kirouac had in the beginning remains: The money is to be spent on gifts the kids want and not given to the parents or used to buy gift cards to ensure the money is spent on the children.
The Christmas gifts are given specifically to what the children want. The teachers were astounded at their answers. It’s not the video games, bikes or other toys that they ask for. No, their requests are far more sobering and truly are needs. Many students ask for a toy for their younger siblings who aren’t in school yet. Kirouac said if a student is chosen, who has siblings at home, they are included in the gift giving.
“These kids, 99% of the time are giving a list of needs, not wants, and they have to pry it out of them,” Kirouac said. “We get kids that ask for pillows or blankets that don’t have them. We get kids who ask for clothes that they’ve never had new clothes. We get kids to ask for toiletries and things like that, because they don’t get them on a regular basis. So, I’m just blessed. I’m honored and humbled to be able to do it.”
Students around 16 years old tend to skip the toys and ask for clothing or a new pair of shoes. For many, it is their first set of clothes or shoes that aren’t hand-me-downs, according to Kirouac. That’s part of the story Kirouac loves to share. Whether it’s $10 or $10,000 a person gives, donors are a part of making a difference in the lives of children in our community.
“They’ll come back after Christmas break and are totally different kids,” he explained. “They’re holding their head up higher; they feel like they fit in. They have more self worth.”
As funds continued to come in, more schools were added. Currently, there are 18 schools, including one virtual, public and private schools in Highlands and Hardee County. In addition, Ag Angels is helping out the Boys and Girls Club and Redlands Christian Migrant Association (RCMA).
A Sebring Middle School counselor wrote a thank you letter to Ag Angels stating she and another teacher took student leaders on a field trip last year to shop for the students chosen by Ag Angels. The trip taught more about giving back than any school curriculum could probably teach.
“Ag Angels delivers so much more than funding or tangible gifts,” the counselor wrote in a letter. “Ag Angels delivers hope, faith, inspiration and joy. In such a time as unprecedented as this, these are the true gifts worth recognizing and celebrating.”
This year, the first round of checks will be presented to the Highlands County School Board on Dec. 7. Each school will get $2,000 initially. If the need is greater, help will be determined on a case by case basis.
Ag Angels started as a Christmas program and it will always be the main focus. However, Kirouac said they help out in times of need throughout the year such as in a house fire or natural disaster. After Hurricane Ian, Ag Angels helped families in Hardee County.
During the 2021-2022 school year, Ag Angels expanded to offer trade school scholarships for high school seniors in Highlands and Hardee counties. The scholarships are up to $7,500 per student. The scholarships went to seniors at Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring High School as well as a senior at Hardee High School.
“First and foremost, I will always focus on Christmas, as the main priority funding,” Kirouac said. “Then I want to continue to expand the trade school scholarship.”
If funds continue to come in, then Kirouac would like to increase the amount of trade school scholarships give more students more opportunities.
Kirouac said he is not into Christmas. His gifts are seeing the donations come in.
“I would rather give than receive,” he said. “It brings such a great feeling to be able to give or be able to help those that are less fortunate.”
Ag Angels can be reached by mail at P.O. Box 8333, Sebring, FL 33872 or visit the website at agangels.org. Tax deductible donations can be made at the site also.