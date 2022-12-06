SEBRING — A little girl in a tattered dress and shoes that were too large and duct taped to her feet were the catalyst for the creation of Ag Angels. Founder Scott Kirouac’s glimpse into the poverty at the schools happened when he was at his grandson’s school at Christmas. He would find out that many of their students would not have a Christmas, including the girl he saw during his visit.

Kirouac could not get the little girl’s situation out off his head and came up with an idea to help a couple of students. He gave money to the school for gifts for those kids they identified as having a need. Giving a few hundred dollars would change the future for Kirouac and countless students for more than a decade.

Recommended for you