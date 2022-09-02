SEBRING — Students studying for agriculture degrees may be able to apply for a scholarship to help.
The Florida Fertilizer and Agrichemical Association (FFAA) has scholarships available, but applicants will want to act fast. The deadline is next Friday, just a week from now.
The FFAA Scholarship Fund was established to offer scholarships to qualified upper-level university and college students studying agriculture or a closely-related major at one of four Florida educational institutions: The University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida Southern College in Lakeland or Warner Southern College in Lake Wales.
The scholarships are designed to promote the study of agriculture in higher education and to encourage academic excellence among students pursuing agricultural studies.
Officials with the association state that they usually will receive in excess of 50 applications for approximately 10 slots. Applicants are advised to get applications in early and completely to be considered, officials said.
Association officials state that the amounts vary. One complete application makes the student eligible for several different scholarships, some of which are memorial funds. They are assigned to students internally by the FFAA Board.
Amounts vary from $2,500-$3,500, officials said.
Eligibility requirements include that students:
- Must be enrolled at the junior, senior or graduate level in agriculture-related majors at one of those four institutions.
- Major in either agronomy, soil & water, agricultural operations, agribusiness, food and resource economics (FRE), agricultural communication/education and/or closely related agricultural majors, as listed by the FFAA.
- Plan to be enrolled the semester immediately following fall semester.
- Maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0.
- Send in copy or screenshot of transcripts
Scholarship checks will be made payable to the Florida school for that student’s account.