SEBRING — Ag-Venture is a rite of passage for third grade students in Highlands County. The three-day event is held at Firemen’s Field each year, except last year due to COVID. Tuesday kicked off the 21st annual Ag-Venture with students from Woodlawn, Memorial and Park elementary schools.
The students who were not able to attend Ag-Venture last year were able to attend a special Ag-Venture session on Tuesday evening. The now-fourth grade students participated in four hands-on stations and were fed dinner as well.
During Ag-Venture, the students learn how important agriculture is to the county and the world.
“The kids need to be educated on how important agriculture is,” organizer Darlene Phypers said. “Not just for food but the byproducts as well.”
The youngsters received a colorful 10-gallon hat and an empty bag when they arrived for their field trip. Before they left, the bags would be filled with plantings, crafts and other goodies the kids took part in. They would also get an Ag-Venture T-shirt.
The field trip would consist of 14 hands-on stations that were set up and each child went to seven. They included different aspects of the agricultural industries such as potting plants and strawberries, dairy, caladiums, beef, bees, gator farming, citrus and more. At each station, the kids get a hands-on exercise such as making a candle, making their own butter, milking a cow, making strawberry milkshakes and more.
Lunches were catered by Pat and Ella Myers. Some 150 volunteers are needed daily to ensure everything runs smoothly.
Ag-Venture is truly a generational experience. Jade Jackson, a teacher at Avon Elementary, fondly remembers her own field trip to Ag-Venture as a child.
“I came in third grade,” she said. “I volunteered through middle school and high school. It’s good to be back.”
Jackson said it is important for the kids to know where their food comes from before it gets to the grocery store. She felt Ag-Venture gave the kids a good education on the different facets of the agriculture industry.
Teacher Maggie Valles attended for the first time.
“The kids love it,” the Memorial Elementary teacher said. “The kids are learning a lot. My daughter came when she was in third grade but this is my first time.”