SEBRING – Highlands County third grade students will soon be taking their traditional field trips to Ag-Venture at Firemen’s Field. The agricultural event takes place from Nov. 15-17 and organizers need several more volunteers. Tickets are also on sale for the steak dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 15 and is open to the public.
Don’t worry, volunteers don’t need to have agriculture knowledge. They just have to take young cowgirls and cowboys to each station at scheduled times. All speakers for the interactive stations have been assigned already.
Volunteers will need to meet at the field about 8 a.m. when there will be coffee, orange juice and donuts. After the kids leave about noon, the volunteers will have lunch and be ready to leave at 1 p.m. and have the rest of the day to themselves.
The steak dinner is a real treat and made by real cowboys. The public will get a big meal and entertainment for a small price. Just a $15 ticket for an adult and $10 for children and you will dine on a grilled steak, baked potato, green beans and fresh corn on the cob. But wait, there’s more. For dessert, there is homemade ice cream.
Diners will be entertained by the Highlands Ridge Ramblers with their bluegrass and gospel tunes. Dinners can be eaten there or taken home. However, those who take their dinners home will miss the music and fellowship and also miss out on tours of Ag-Venture and see all the interactive stations the kids are learning at.
Tickets can be purchased at Happiness Farms at 704 County Road 621 in Lake Placid. For more information on volunteering or to buy dinner tickets, call Darlene Phypers at 863-441-1317. Tickets paid in full will be available at the gate on Nov. 15. Tickets can be purchased at the gate.