SEBRING – Highlands County third grade students will soon be taking their traditional field trips to Ag-Venture at Firemen’s Field. The agricultural event takes place from Nov. 15-17 and organizers need several more volunteers. Tickets are also on sale for the steak dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 15 and is open to the public.

Don’t worry, volunteers don’t need to have agriculture knowledge. They just have to take young cowgirls and cowboys to each station at scheduled times. All speakers for the interactive stations have been assigned already.

