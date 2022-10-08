volunteers

Ag-Venture volunteers sort and tie T-shirts for the third grade students.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — It’s time for cowboy hats, steak dinners and learning different aspects of the county’s agricultural industry. Highlands County Ag-Venture will be held Nov. 5-17 and organizers are in need of several volunteers.

Each year the county’s third grade students take a field trip to Ag-Venture at the fairgrounds. For 23 years, the students have learned in a hands-on environment as they visit different stations. With more than 1,200 kids to move from station to station, volunteers are necessary. The volunteers usher the children to their destinations on a schedule.

