SEBRING — It’s time for cowboy hats, steak dinners and learning different aspects of the county’s agricultural industry. Highlands County Ag-Venture will be held Nov. 5-17 and organizers are in need of several volunteers.
Each year the county’s third grade students take a field trip to Ag-Venture at the fairgrounds. For 23 years, the students have learned in a hands-on environment as they visit different stations. With more than 1,200 kids to move from station to station, volunteers are necessary. The volunteers usher the children to their destinations on a schedule.
Don’t worry if you don’t have agricultural experience, Co-Chairwoman Darlene Phypers said she has all the presenters and educators in place. Phypers will assign all of the positions that need to be filled.
If you have volunteered at Ag-Venture before, you know how much fun it can be to see the children’s eyes light up in wonder as they learn about bees and make candles or taste gator tail for the first time. If you haven’t volunteered before, you are in for a treat and will learn just as much as the children do about this very important industry to Highlands County. A steak dinner will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Volunteers will need to meet at 8 a.m. for donuts, coffee and of course, Florida orange juice. Ag-Venture will wrap up about noon and after lunch time, volunteers will be free to go by 1 p.m. Door prizes will be given out during the Ag-Venture adventure.
Call Darlene Phypers for more information at 863-441-1317.