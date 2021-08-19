In a recent letter questioning my question, how many genders are there? It is true that our bodies mean nothing in eternal life with Christ in glory. Who we are not, is a living essence but will, emotion, conscience and mind, our soul which is spiritual, God breathed. We are of the image of God, not of a body but as, will, emotion and mind. God created Adam's human body from the dirt of the ground and breathed his living soul. When one dies, or his or her body, it goes back to the ground and the living soul, which is who you are, goes back to God as a believer and to Hell as an unbeliever.
As far as how many genders there are that democrats can't answer or will not answer, there are two and two only. If there are any different as the writer explained then, they are genetic anomalies. Any others that exist are against God's will as explained in the Bible such as in Romans 1:24-28, KJV.
Bruce Tooker
Sebring