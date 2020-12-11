LAKE PLACID — Highlands County Fire Rescue units were called to a structure fire on the 1800 block of Cedarbrook Street in the Sylvan Shores subdivision late Wednesday afternoon. Flames were coming through the roof upon HCFR's arrival at the home at the corner of Cedarbrook Street and Chapel Hill Street.
No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family who lived there. According to Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor, the cause of the fire was from cooking.
Cedarbrook Street was partially closed down as was a portion of Chapel Hill Street to allow for safety and for parking of the fire trucks and ambulance vehicles.
The units that responded to the scene were Stations 33, 36, 39 and 41. Highlands County EMS units were also on scene. The estimated damage to the home was $120,000.
On Monday, Avon Park Fire Department was aided by Highlands County Fire Rescue at a structure fire at Delaware Avenue about 6:45 p.m. That fire was also caused by a cooking incident in which a resident received a minor injury. The resident was treated by EMS responders for minor burns.
At about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, HCFR battled another home fire on East Royal Palm Street in downtown Lake Placid. There was a firefighter injured in this fire who was taken to a local hospital for an injury and released. On the third entrance into the home, part of the ceiling fell on the firefighter. Bashoor said he is expected to return to work next week. The cause was determined to be from a faulty water heater. Bashoor said the home is expected to be a total loss.
The construction of the older home made that fire difficult to battle. The “cooling chairs” were used for the first time at this fire. Firefighters spent 25 minutes in the special “rehab” chairs in order to lower their core body temperatures.
Multiple units from HCFR and other first responders lent a hand in this fire, including crews from 33, 36, 39, 41, county EMS units, rehab unit, the State Fire Marshal and HCSO.
The American Red Cross has stepped in to assist some of the families who were affected by fires. Any donations can be sent to the organization.