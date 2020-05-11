LAKE PLACID — Tomico Travis McKeithan, 20, of Lake Placid, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
McKeithan was arrested on Aug. 2, 2019, but the charges were dismissed on Sept. 17, 2019. On Oct. 14, 2019, a warrant was issued for his arrest on the charge.
According to the original arrest report, on Aug. 2, 2019, a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was traveling southbound on Highway 27, when they observed a motorist waving to get their attention. The driver pulled into the RaceWay at 781 US Hwy 27 N.
The driver told the deputy he had turned onto Highway 27 from Lake June Road and was traveling in the right hand lane when he came upon a Lexus traveling in the left lane and recognized the driver to be McKeithan.
The victim told the deputy McKeithan was holding a black handgun and pointed it at him, saying “What you gonna do?” multiple times and he feared for his life.
A passenger riding with McKeithan told the deputy the victim began shouting obscenities at them and was showing his middle finger. According to the arrest report, the passenger said McKeithan grabbed the firearm and pointed it at the victim. When the two noticed the deputy, the firearm was placed in the glove compartment of McKeithan’s car.
The deputy’s report stated in a post-Miranda interview with the suspect, McKeithan said the victim was driving erratically and attempted to hit his vehicle. The deputy said McKeithan denied pointing a weapon at the victim and said there were no weapon in the car.
The deputy stated an unloaded black Taurus handgun was found in the glove compartment and McKeithan was booked into the Highlands County Jail.
McKeithan posted bond on Thursday.