“Your birthday is not your age,” Lauren Kessler (Prevention Magazine, May, 2013). You are who you think you are. Take an honest, exploratory inventory of your body/mind and lifestyle. A Yoga philosophy and practice put into action supports a mind-set of choice. “Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t, you’re right”, quotes Henry Ford, born l863, industrialist and inventor of the Model T Ford, 1908; developed the assembly line mode of production and revolutionized the automobile industry.) His “New Age” philosophy is alive today.
Aging backwards is open for interpretation in each person’s life, however, it is not a principle or philosophy, it is initiated with thoughtful evaluation and action. Nothing occurs without action!
Again, backwards interprets choughs into pro-active actions as a “habit pattern.”
Repletion is a folly if it is not part of a philocaly concern to improve life with specie direction, ways of living, associations and thought pattern initiated into every day practice or a “habit pattern.”
Aging backwards does not mean attempting to return to the womb or teenager, thank goodness! This philosophy is about moving forward and creating patterns that over time become a normal way of behavior that creates who you are. We are not the past, as we creative the “future” every day. Harvard University professor Ellen Langer, Ph.D. calls the psychology of the possible, suggesting that if the mind believes it is true, then it is true. Think and the body reactions. If you think you can, you can be a physiology that supports making do with what you have and making the best of it. The rugged individualist pioneers in Florida created life from what was available, inventing tools to grow and harvest food, creating other sources added to their live to move forward into he unknown.
Life is about invention from where you are in the present. In today’s Yoga demonstration, we examine physical flexibility, the initial stage of mental prowess. A person who believes they are ill and cannot move, will actually that belief. To break through non-reductive thinking takes moving forward, leaving the past and inventing positive solutions to move forward.
Integrate spur of the moment trajectory into real such as a moment at the beach. Find a location, such as this wooden bridge to take a deep breath, grip the feet flat and begin to round backward, holding the next long. Close the eyes, and greet the sun. Begin each day with this gentle backbend working to lengthen and expand, jus as your thought. Let go!
Yoga is a way to reinvent life with positive reinforcement in daily habit patterns. You do not have to vet on the beach to begin anew. Start from here you are with a positive view of whatever you attempt. It is a new beginning to initiate into a daily lifestyle practice. Think vitality, reticence creativity and action.
Join the Avon Park Yoga class at the beautiful Peter Powell Museum, Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. to deliver and invest the new you!