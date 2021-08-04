I can still see my mom using her fingers to pull back the skin on her face to find ‘herself’ again.
“Oh, Mom, if I look half as good as you when I am your age, I will be happy.”
And, now, as time has marched onward, I look in the mirror and do the same thing; saying, ‘there I am!’
It’s funny how our minds see us as we have always been even as gravity takes its toll. It’s almost like ‘watching’ a child grow. You don’t see it happening, but it certainly does.
The aging process creeps up on us gradually and one day we wonder who that is in the mirror. Yet, it is important not to let these surprises bother us too much.
Instead, we should age gracefully.
That means acceptance, appropriateness, good character, kindness, joyfulness, thankfulness, fruitfulness, grace and a good dose of humor.
For example, the other morning I was peeling a banana. It was nice and firm and, for me, just right. No brown spots, not mushy or too sweet tasting.
However, when I make banana bread, I need very ripe bananas that are full of brown spots and very mushy. That’s when the bread bakes to perfection.
All of a sudden, my husband Ken and I were comparing aging to those bananas. Once we were firm without any age spots. Then as the years piled on, we noticed a brown spot here and there and skin that had lost some of its elasticity.
“I guess we’re kind of like these bananas,” I said, grinning. We had a really good laugh and I guess I’ll never look at bananas the same way again.
But maturity (ripeness?!) helps to bring out the intensity of our ‘flavor’ as people. A youthful internal vision with a body that reveals age should at least express itself as one who belongs to God … still his child; his son or daughter.
I came across these verses in Psalm 91: 13 and 14 NKJV, “Those who are planted in the house of the Lord shall flourish in the courts of our God. They shall still bear fruit in old age; they shall be fresh and flourishing.”
As God allows years to be added to my life, I want to be found faithful and flourishing like grapes on the vine. Jesus used the vineyard and grapes to describe a person who is abiding in him as being fruitful. Since I can do nothing apart from him, I choose to cling to the Vine and age gracefully. Selah