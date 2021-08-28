Originally from Panama, Jose Ibanez’s family moved to Lake Placid when he was 8 years old. Ibanez, the 2021 Highlander Awards Agriculture Person of the Year, is the owner of Ibanez Gardens Inc. in Lake Placid, which has been in operation for 30 years. Since the start of the operation, he has served the area with keeping its residents and the town wonderfully landscaped with trees, bushes, flowers or even helping create patios.
April McQuaig, a friend and former employee of Ibanez, described him as a hard worker who is generous and supports the community.
Almost two years ago, Ibanez built a patio at the nursery as a showplace of the beautiful garden and to serve as an area where residents of the community can rent it out for special occasions. He shared the patio with the public by hosting a “Art in the Garden” event, where visitors could view the patio as well as view local art and interact with the artist.
The idea to host Art in the Garden arose when Ibanez and bookkeeper and artist Diana Council were thinking of a way to share the gardens with the public. Council, who has been painting with acrylics for about three years, said her go-to for an event was art.
“What really made me interested in doing this is working in a beautiful place like this,” she said. “I like to say I work in the Garden of Eden. Jose has made this place beautiful.”
Council said most people don’t know about the strolling garden. She wants to share that with people and give them a nice place to sit in peace for a while.
“I want people to relax for a few hours and take in the beauty of the place,” Council said. “There’s not many people that can walk out without having a smile on their faces.”
Artists from around the area came to show and sell their work. Ibanez was impressed enough with the results of the day that he said he may make it an annual event.
Though Ibanez owns a nursery business, he also serves as a lieutenant on Engine 7 at the Sun N Lakes Station.
One way he brought being a firefighter and landscaper together is by becoming a sponsor to the Highlands County 9/11 Memorial and agreeing to help do the pavers and landscaping work at the memorial site.
Ibanez also serves as a member to the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, where its members work in a cooperative effort to benefit the Lake Placid community.
In 2012, Ibanez was presented the Spectrum Award by the chamber. He has also won the 2019 Best of Highlands award for Landscaper. He was co-awarded Firefighter of the Year 2019-20 by the Lake Placid Elks Post 2661.
From his countless charitable donations, as well as beautifying the community, to serving for Highlands County Fire Rescue, Jose Ibanez is always looking out for his “fellow man.”