Since offering our first ag tour in 2013, the UF/IFAS, Highlands County Extension tours have become increasingly popular. In 2020 and 2021, we did not offer any tours. Short-staffed in the office and pressures from COVID-19 eliminated hopes for the Extension office offering them. This year, we are offering two tours. Each tour heads toward Lake Placid but neither goes to a common stop. This way someone could go on both tours, and not have to repeat locations.
Participants that attend the tours are always pleasantly surprised at the day’s activities. A favorite of many is the ribeye steak lunches that we cook for them with their catered lunch. Usually, the setting is a ranch, Kissimmee River, or a view of Highlands County’s largest lake, Istokpoga. Stops include all types of agriculture ventures. This year’s tours have horticultural themes, and we expect them to sell out quickly.
Two tours will be offered on Feb. 17 and March 17. February’s tour has very limited seating while sales for the March tour have just begun.
Tours include stops at ornamental nurseries, caladium growers, vegetable producers, sod producers, a local distillery, and a winery.
For information on the tour stops or to reserve your spot, contact the Extension office at 863 402-6540. The cost is $75 per seat.
That’s the news from the Hometown Gardener.
David Austin is the UF/IFAS Residential Horticulture Agent and Master Gardener Coordinator for Highlands County. You can follow him on Facebook at his Hometown Gardener page. Or Email him at davidaustin@ufl.edu.