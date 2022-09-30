SEBRING — Agricultural operations sometimes need a way to make more money and promote their products, and agritourism can provide that.

That’s why Highlands County’s Tourist Development Council, doing business as Visit Sebring, held its first Agritourism Forum this month at the Highlands County Extension Office in Sebring. The event drew more than 30 participants, not just from Highlands County, but also DeSoto, Hardee, Martin, Okaloosa and St. Lucie counties.

