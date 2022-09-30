SEBRING — Agricultural operations sometimes need a way to make more money and promote their products, and agritourism can provide that.
That’s why Highlands County’s Tourist Development Council, doing business as Visit Sebring, held its first Agritourism Forum this month at the Highlands County Extension Office in Sebring. The event drew more than 30 participants, not just from Highlands County, but also DeSoto, Hardee, Martin, Okaloosa and St. Lucie counties.
Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring, said subjects covered included how to finance operations, manage liability risks of having people on your farm and looking at new ways to have people learn about your business.
While many look to find ways to introduce people to their line of farming, for some, it’s just good business.
“Some just want an additional revenue stream,” Hartt said.
That can come from horse rides, picking blueberries, or even having a cut flower farm, where visitors can enjoy filling up a vase with as many flowers as they can.
The forum started Sept. 13 with a farm tour. Participants stopped at Secret Gardens Winery, Sugar Sand Distillery, and The PARC for a farm-to-table dinner, provided by Culina at the PARC.
On Sept. 14, speakers and panelists discussed several agritourism topics, including trends in agritourism, how to market your operation, the state’s agritourism rules, liability, how to work with the local extension office, business planning, agritourism perceptions and funding sources to start or expand an agritourism operation.
Hartt said the forum came about after the 2021 stakeholder meetings, when agricultural stakeholders asked for a forum to learn more about how to make their operations tourist-friendly and marketable.
She said agritourism merges Florida’s two largest industries of tourism and agriculture, and participants said the forum helped them learn how better to do that and coordinate with other agritourism venues.
“With so much of Florida’s ag land being developed, agritourism is a way for bona fide ag operators to add an additional revenue stream to their business while keeping the land in agriculture,” Hartt said. “Tourists and locals are intrigued with farming and ranching, and they will pay for these educational and informative experiences.”
The forum was co-hosted by Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC), Florida Agritourism Association, Highlands County Extension/IFAS, Highlands County Farm Bureau, and the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce.
For details on participating in future forums, contact Visit Sebring at www.VisitSebring.com or on social media @VisitSebring.