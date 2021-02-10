Here at 11 a.m., should I continue to wear my nightgown or PJs all day, yet again, or don one of my fetching burkas or hazmat suits, back from the cleaners, to drive around Spring Lake delivering Little Free Library donated books to neighbors? Decisions, decisions ... Oh, the choices we have to make lately, right? Welcome to Pandemic Couture, Florida-style. About the only thing I always try to put on lately is a happy face. ‘Course, nobody can see it behind one of my assortment of face masks dangling from the coat tree by my front door. Folks, it is either laugh or cry. Choose well. Fewer permanent frown lines that way, they tell me.
I am steward of three marvelous, big Little Free Libraries in Spring Lake. They have been emptied and taped shut since March 1st and possibly will be for the rest of 2021. Along the way, I turned half of my two-car garage into a depository for the 1,400 or so books we now have, delivering them on request and getting a little ‘people fix’ here and there while continuing to distance.
I had a recent ah-ha moment when I looked at my personal ‘stash’ of books overflowing just about every room of my house including the kitchen and bathrooms. I suddenly came to the conclusion that I will not live long enough to read all these books. So why am I keeping them when maybe somebody else would enjoy them? Please look through your ‘stash,’ contact a LFL steward, and donate to an area Little Free Library. I’m betting many of these stewards, like me, are sanitizing their collections with 70-90 proof alcohol and still making them available.
After a lifetime spent trying to unclutter, I came upon a little 7-by-5 1/2 inch book, just % inch thick, called “The Clutter-Busting Handbook” by Rita Emmett. I thought I had already read everything on the subject but this is the most helpful book I have ever found because the author sprinkled good suggestions all through the book as to “The Why” of cluttering. I may have to have this book bronzed. I feel like I have just completed a psychology course titled “Know thyself.” Now that I do, I can eliminate probably half of my belongings to the benefit of many who can make use of them. A win-win situation!
Even in elementary school, I was that annoying child barely able to sit still, hand flapping in the air with more-more-more questions for the teacher, disrupting class after class with my thirst for knowledge. Eventually, each teacher was pointing me to the school library to look up these answers for myself. I thought I had died and gone to heaven when I realized I could learn and be entertained for the rest of my life. It has come to pass. Imagine how the simple Little Free Library system has taken the world by storm.
Especially now with all we can no longer depend on or control in our world, we can escape into a good book for a while. We can achieve a modicum of the peace of mind we so desperately need. We can renew whatever it is we depend on to keep us going — trudging wearily toward the goal of putting 2020-2021 behind us.
It is my pleasure to deliver requested Little Free Library books to all who miss being able to access them from our still-closed Little Free Libraries. I breathe the fresh air outside my four walls and pass a few pleasantries with the many neighbors I am so fond of — while continuing to isolate, of course. I believe they can tell I am smiling — still smiling.
J.L. Sam Heede is a Sebring resident.