Air Conditioning Cannot Spread The Virus
In a letter to the editor published in the Highlands News-Sun on July 24, 2020, a writer asked the question, “Can air conditioning spread the virus?” This is impossible for the following reasons:
The air conditioner circulates its cooled air between the AC vents and the large return air filters, which are like the protective masks worn by people in the stores and etc. Air inside a garage cannot enter the forced air of the air conditioner.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring