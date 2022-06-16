SEBRING — Sebring Police Department is calling the theft of eight commercial air conditioning units in broad daylight, “pretty brazen.” The theft of the A/C units took place about 9:42 a.m. Tuesday at the building that used to house Bob’s Men’s Wear at the corner of Kenilworth Boulevard and Lakeview Drive.
Witnesses reported seeing two males loading up a pickup truck with the units, SPD’s Public Information Officer Commander Curtis Hart said. Police are searching through surveillance videos from nearby businesses.
“We have some leads on the suspects,” Hart said.
He pointed out the units were probably taken for scrap metal. Thieves often take out the copper found inside the units to sell as well as selling the steel. It has been a problem for a while and thieves also take copper out of new construction too.
It may not be easy for a small business owner to afford but, Hart said a good alarm system is a good defense.
“The best thing to do, if you can afford it, is get a system with video surveillance,” he said. “Make sure they are recording and taking good quality pictures.”
Anyone with details about this crime is asked to call SPD at 863-471-5108. To remain anonymous, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.
Amy Cason, owner of Recycling at Marty’s in Wauchula, said thieves will try and turn in A/C units for money. There are laws in place however for responsible recycling centers to adhere to. If someone is bringing an A/C unit – other than a window unit – they must show paperwork showing the purchase/receipt of a new unit before taking a used unit in to the facility. There is also a 24-hour hold on the item before the recycle center pays for the used item.
Cason said no profit is worth breaking the law over. There are a few factors involved when deciding the value of an A/C unit including size, which Hart did not immediately know the size of the eight stolen units. The price of metal can also fluctuate with the market.
As of Wednesday morning, the price for steel was $8 per 100 pounds. When a customer brings the unit in whole, in other words, they have not broken it down, they would get about $10-20. However, if they “clean it,” there could be more profit. “Cleaning” is when a customer takes the unit apart and separates the different parts and materials such as copper, coils and motor, etc. Copper is scrapped by the pound and although the price fluctuates, they are often over $3.
The pay out is not nearly the amount of what it will cost the victim to replace the unit, Cason said.
Chad Peterson, a 40-year veteran in the HVAC industry, posted a blog on homeheatproblems.com “Stop Copper Thieves from Stealing Your AC Unit.”
His tips include putting a padlock on the outdoor unit’s power disconnect.
- Install a metal cage around the unit with locks. Peterson said they are available online at various price points.
- Anchor the unit to a concrete pad.
- Install motion detection lights.
- Buy a security system or update the one you have.
- Lock gates that would protect your unit.
- Have a dedicated alarm for the outdoor unit.
= Install GPS tracking on the unit, although it’s expensive.
- Remove landscaping around the unit.
- Post a “Protected by” sign near the unit.
- Encourage neighbors to watch out for each other.