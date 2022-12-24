Armed Forces Bowl Football

Air Force players raise their arms after a 30-15 win over Baylor in the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

 LM OTERO/AP PHOTO

FORT WORTH, Texas — Haaziq Daniels had a short scoring run and threw a touchdown pass in Air Force’s 30-15 victory over Baylor in cold conditions Thursday night in the Armed Forces Bowl.

The game kicked off with a temperature of 13 degrees and a wind chill of minus 4 at Amon G. Carter Stadium, the home of TCU, Baylor’s Big 12 rival. Baylor officials announced it was the coldest kickoff temperature in the history of the program based about 100 miles south of Dallas-Fort Worth in Waco.

