This is rich! In the don’t-let-a-good-crisis-go-to-waste category, the first to come to taxpayers for a handout due to COVID-19 are the airlines. They’ve been squeezing our butts and wallets in recent years for billions in profits which, with Trump tax reductions, they’ve been rewarding their stockholders with stock buybacks.
This chutzpah should not be rewarded, but it has Trump’s approval. Why not. He, family and friends are milking taxpayers for every dollar they can get before being voted out lock stock and Mr. and Mrs. Kushner.
This four-year presidency will live in infamy as the worst and most corrupt in history. He is sinking himself. Can’t wait for the presidential debates. So much ammo for the challenger.
Raymond Dorn
Sebring