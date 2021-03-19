I took a flight last Sunday to LaBelle for breakfast. I had heard that there was a nice restaurant on the flightline so I thought I would try it out. You can get a hint if the food and service is good by the number of planes parked outside, and there were quite a few. What caught my eye was the beautiful yellow and white Citabria taildragger parked right near the entrance. The pilot had to be inside. Little did I know what was going to develop after I went in.
I was wearing my B-17 EAA Aluminum Overcast jacket and it always leads to conversations. The only way you can get the commemorative flight jacket is to have flown in EAA’s B-17. Not only did I get to ride in it, but I was able to fly it from Sarasota to the Avon Park bombing range a few years ago when the aircraft was here in Sebring on tour. My wife Becky surprised me with the jacket, and little did she know how it would have a current impact on our future. Sitting alone at a table by the window was a person I started chatting with from my table, when he saw the jacket and said his EAA chapter was going to have the B-17 come to their chapter in April after Sun-N-Fun. Soon I was sitting with Ed Crouse from EAA Chapter 99 in Vero Beach and we spent the better part of the morning chatting about many things.
I mentioned that I might sell the Cessna 150 in three years or so and take our vintage Airstream and travel a bit. He was quick and firm to say “Don’t sell the plane.” I found out that the Citabria out in front of the restaurant was his. He told me he is 87 and flying is keeping him alive and healthy. We both agreed that flying keeps you sharp, focused and engaged. When you are in the left seat your mind is clear of any other things other than flying, total situational awareness. It keeps your brain working and keeps you “young.” The time passed quickly and we both realized it was time to head back to our home airfields. My flight back gave me a few challenges as I had to climb above the rising scattered clouds and then maneuver around them before descending down to Sebring. I could have gone below them, but would have been bounced around in bumpy air; I prefer smooth and calm. So, setting the trim for the best rate of climb, keeping the required distance above and from the puffy while clouds, and keeping an eye out for an aircraft popping out from or around a cloud, kept me thinking and alert. Ed was right, flying does keep you thinking. This is not putting on the cruise control and going down the highway.
The airplane and our Airstream were on my mind. Where did they fit in the future Becky and I have? I expect I will retire to some greater degree in a few years. Later in the day Becky and I were on the deck watching butterflies and a persistent Blue Jay coming in to get a drink from the water bowl. I shared my conversation with her about not selling the plane and she agreed 100%! She thought we should consider selling the Airstream and putting some funds to upgrade a few things in the house and better avionics in the Cessna 150. All you married pilots, eat your heart out to have a wife that feels like mine. I am blessed.
She was not all that thrilled about long trips hauling the Airstream, and didn’t want to have to deal with our three dogs. They would stay in the doggie hotel when we travel. Didn’t make much sense to consider long trips, and our past experiences towing the trailer through Atlanta, Nashville and Chattanooga on our way to Wisconsin were not very positive. Motel “camping” is nice and simple when we go north to see everyone. Commercial airfare is less expensive than the gas towing the trailer and a much less stressful way to travel.
Monday was spent pulling our personal things out of the Airstream. It was built in 1969 and it is a classic. They just don’t make them like that anymore. Typical modern travel trailers are lightweight and made from pressboard and plastic. All the cabinets in ours are made from solid wood and the whole trailer is solid. Comparing it to an aircraft like a new Tecnam, ours is a vintage Stearman. Rugged, solid and simple. When we were on the road in a rest area or campground, it was like a magnet and always drew a crowd. The comment we heard often was “I wish I had one.” So now it is ready for the next family to enjoy. Who knew what the Sunday flight to LaBelle would develop?
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.