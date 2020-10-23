AVON PARK — Aktion Club of Highlands County once again brings home top awards from the Florida Aktion Club Convention.
The convention was done virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The club won first place in Service Projects by submitting its project that they did on yard beautification and home repairs for a Sebring man with cerebral palsy. His yard was cleaned, flower beds planted and irrigation installed along with fixing his air conditioning/heating unit that had been broken for months. A cooking show was established to raise funds for the service project which was done in two phases. Phase one was the landscaping portion. After raising the money, phase two of repairing the air conditioner was finished.
“I am so proud of the work that our local club has done to better our community. I can’t ask for a better crew of dedicated workers who give so much of themselves,” Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall said. “The awards are nice but its the lives that we touch on the way that really mean the most.”
Aktion Club Secretary Michael Sweet received a first place trophy for the Speech Contest. He spoke about his experience in becoming a member for the first time and how it touched his life.
The club’s service project and Sweet’s speech are now at Kiwanis International being judged at that level.
Highlands County also received an award for Honorary Club of the Year. Member Angie Luft received a pin for entering the poster contest.