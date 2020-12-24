Santa Claus made his rounds with the Aktion Club of Highlands County this past Saturday in Sebring and Avon Park to get all his gifts delivered to the 25 different families on his list.
The delivery team did it all safely by leaving packages on the doorsteps or porches to prevent any contact and potential spread of the COVID-19 virus. It was hard for Santa to refuse a hug from some small children who just could not resist seeing him. It gave them some sort of hope and joy for the holiday.
One Aktion Club member described their delivery team as the Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearinghouse, especially when one mother gasped and ran back inside her home crying when she was presented with a $100 gift card to Publix. The club had to coax her back to the door to let her know that her family was receiving much more as they handed her several boxes filled with Christmas presents for her children. She ran back inside crying. Needless to say, she never stopped crying and could only wave in disbelief as Santa drove out of site.
“It really warmed my heart to know that we could make a mother cry with joy from all our gifts,” said Aktion Club Secretary Michael Sweet. “All our hard work paid off and we truly made a difference in her life.”
The Grinch actually visited one mother in Avon Park as he stole what little she could provide for her three children this year. The Aktion Club learned that the man who broke into her home and stole her gifts is sitting in jail for his bad deeds. That made their visit even more rewarding as they presented her four times the amount of presents that she had originally, plus the Publix gift card. The club once again had a mother who could not stop crying.
“It makes me feel good to know we could put the joy back into her Christmas,” said Aktion Club Vice President Beth Horn.
The club had more than 60 children on their Adopt A Child list and this was the first year that all children were adopted by someone in the community. The club wrapped more than 500 gifts. Organizations such as South Florida State College Xcel Volleyball team, SFSC Cross Country team, Heacock Insurance Group, AdventHealth, Lampe Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Ridge Area Arc staff and families, Avon Park Clusters and others chipped in to make it happen.
Children on the list came from local groups such as Gulf Coast Early Steps, which works with children with disabilities; Family Safehouse Outreach Program; and Special STARS, which works with children with disabilities.
Publix gift cards valued at $100 each were presented to 25 families hit hardest during this pandemic. The food donations were made possible by the Woman’s Club of Sebring, which gave $3,000; Heartland Family Church of Christ, which gave $1,000; Ross Myles of Executive Gifts, who gave $750; and several other local donors who gave cash. The food donations were very much appreciated by many of the families.
Cash donations also helped one local couple with a newborn to receive a new washer while another young couple with a newborn got a humidifier to help with their baby’s breathing difficulties.
The spirit of Christmas filled the air and tears of joy made the hearts of the Aktion Club members melt knowing they had once again done a good deed for their community.