AVON PARK — The Highlands County Family Safehouse received 20 boxes of non-perishable food items for Thanksgiving from the Aktion Club of Highlands County.
The Aktion Club collected food and cash donations for the boxes for the Safehouse. They assembled the boxes on Nov. 18 at Heartland Horses Show Arena in Avon Park. The club then purchased 20 $25 gift cards to Winn Dixie so each family could buy their own meat for the holiday. They also included a handmade Thanksgiving card from the club. The boxes were then delivered to the Safehouse.
People who made financial donations to help with the food drive included Germaine Surveying, Coffee News of FLA, Sheree Crouse, Jim and Carol Phipps and Jane and Tom Canali. Several others brought in food items to assist with the drive.