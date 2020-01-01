AVON PARK — Aktion Club of Highlands County hosted a gift wrapping party along with their Christmas party at the Moose Lodge in Avon Park on Dec. 19 to wrap more than 600 presents for 70 children in 28 different families in Highlands County.
Aktion Club members also worked during December to raise money at a Gift Wrapping Store in Lakeshore Mall in Sebring. They generated more than $600 to help buy toys, clothing, bikes and food for local needy children. Shoppers brought in their Christmas gifts for the club to wrap.
AdventHealth, along with others in the community and family members, assisted with adopting several of the kids on the Aktion Club’s Adopt-A-Family list. This was the 12th year for this Christmas project. The club wrapped all the gifts and boxed them up for Santa to deliver to the children in the Family Safehouse, Early Steps Program and Special STARS. Leisure Acres Mobile Home Community in Sebring collected non-perishable food items to help create food baskets for most of the families. The club included a gift card to Walmart so they could buy their own meat for Christmas dinner. Several bikes were delivered too.
After the club finished wrapping gifts at the Moose Lodge, Santa Claus made an appearance and club members enjoyed a gift exchange and a dinner.
On Dec. 21, the Aktion Club officers loaded up Santa’s sleigh to head out to deliver the gifts to local families in the Early Steps and Special STARS programs. The Family Safehouse collected their toys on Dec. 20. Some kids were so excited to see Santa while others who met him for the first time were a little scared. The mission was complete and children from all over the county were happy.