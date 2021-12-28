AVON PARK — Santa’s list more than doubled this year for the annual Christmas gift delivery done by Aktion Club of Highlands County.
This local civic club, consisting of adults with disabilities, wrapped up its final delivery of gifts for 160 children on Christmas Eve. Last year, there were only 60 children on the list.
The group first handed out gifts Friday, Dec. 17, to 30 families in the Family Safehouse and in the outreach program before traveling with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 18, to deliver toys, bikes, clothing and food to children with disabilities in 30 different homes from northern Avon Park through Sebring and as far south as Sun N Lakes in Lake Placid. Children served in Early Steps and Special STARS received the special visit from Santa.
The route would have been finished last weekend, but one family had the misfortune of their baby being hospitalized with respiratory problems and then taken to an Orlando hospital for more intensive care. Before heading to Orlando, the parents were able to meet with the club representative and collect the gifts for their six children. It was that little extra effort to connect with them that made their holiday special.
“It was nice to put a smile on their face especially when they are dealing with such trauma in their life at this time of the year,” Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall said. “There’s a little bit of Santa Claus in all of us when we spread joy and happiness. It doesn’t have to come in a package, it comes from our hearts.”
“Wow, we as a team conquered the task,” said Aktion Club Secretary Robert Lengyel, who also played Santa Claus and visited with the kids as the club delivered gifts. “I loved seeing the kids get so excited to see Santa especially the one little boy who could not stop dancing on his tippy-toes.”
The club members all worked hard in collecting, wrapping and delivering more than 600 gifts to local children in this Adopt-A-Child Program that they developed several years ago. Local businesses, clubs and individuals were able to select a child or family on the list to shop for this holiday season. Groups such as AdventHealth, South Florida State College Volleyball team, Whisper Lake Mobile Home Community, David Singha family, Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Avon Park Clusters, Avon Park High School Key Club and Hendrix Lawn Service helped to adopt families. Heartland Family Church of Christ made a $1,500 donation to assist the club to give $50 Winn Dixie gift cards to 30 families with children with disabilities. Ross Myles of Executive Gifts donated $750 while Hendrix Lawn Service gave $500 as well as other individual donors. The Woman’s Club of Sebring donated 30 baby dolls clothing that they sewed for each doll.
Some of the money donations were used to put together 52 personal care packages for each of the mothers. These included items such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, lotion, toothbrushes, toothpaste, baby wipes, etc.