SEBRING — Aktion Club of Highlands County serves many local residents in this area — children, mothers, elderly, people with disabilities and those in need. The club has been working on a fundraiser to generate funds to help some people with disabilities who are in desperate need for items to maintain their homes and independence.
Chef Amy Freeze, a six-time World Food Championship competitor and four-time World finalist, will serve up lessons in her “Downsized Dining” presentation. Food samples, recipes and prizes will be available.
A dinner party/private cooking lesson by Chef Amy Freeze for six to eight people will be auctioned.
Freeze is ready to whip up some surprises to amaze everyone in the audience of this Tasty Trends Cooking School. Tickets are very affordable and it is anticipated this will be a sold out event so get them early. For details, call Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Tickets are available at Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center and Dee’s Place in Sebring; Hotel Jacaranda and Highlands County Moose Lodge in Avon Park; or call Marshall. Pay by cash or make checks out to Aktion Club and mail to P.O. Box 1431, Avon Park, FL 33826.
Sweet Sensation Showdown, sponsored by Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, will be part of the Tasty Trends Cooking School. Everyone can create a dessert to be judged and get one free ticket to Tasty Trends Cooking School. No entry fee. Entries must be checked in at 8 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center. The winner of the Showdown wins an air fryer oven donated by Coffee News of FLA. Desserts will be auctioned off to benefit Aktion Club. Pre-register by sending in your recipe, name, address and phone number to Aktion Club, P.O. Box 1431, Avon Park, FL 33826 by Feb. 17.
Come check out this fun event which will benefit the Aktion Club, who in turn gives back the money to the community. This is a civic club, consisting of 60 adults with disabilities, which is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club.