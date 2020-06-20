AVON PARK — The Aktion Club of Highlands County is coordinating a Feeding The Community food drive from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 24, at the Highlands Moose Lodge #2494 at 1318 W. Bell St., Avon Park.
The club has collected a large amount of non-perishable food and drink items that they want to hand out to the community until the supply is gone. They will assemble grocery bags full of items so each person will get one bag of food per person per household. It will be set up in a drive-thru service at the Moose Lodge around the back of the building. Anyone in the public who is in need, especially for those hit hard during this COVID-19 pandemic, are invited to take the food.
Bags of food will be handed out to each person as they stay in their vehicles to maintain social distancing. Volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves to reassure safety.
For more details, call Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.