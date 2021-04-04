AVON PARK — The Easter Bunny and his pal Al The Gator led the Aktion Club's Drive-by Bunny Hop on Friday afternoon through the Avon Park Clusters campus on College Drive to wish all the residents and staff at the facility a happy Easter.
The Aktion Club first hosted a Easter bonnet/hat contest where judges selected the top three hats. Sara Canali won first place and received $20. Mike Babich won second and Michael Sweet won third. They each won $5. Two representatives from the Avon Park Clusters judged the hats.
After the judging on the Ridge Rea Arc campus, Aktion Club members loaded up in their vehicles decorated with "Happy Easter" posters and drove to the Clusters. Aktion Club member Alex Lopez played the Easter Bunny and Aktion Club Treasurer Jack Garnett was the Gator. They led the parade of vehicles through the Clusters housing complex to wave and honk at more than 50 people outside waiting for their arrival.
"It was great to see them smile," Garnett said. "I was glad to be a part of this."
Residents at the Clusters, which is an assisted living facility for people with disabilities, were presented beads, stuffed animals and a basket of Easter eggs filled with candy to hunt after the parade. Staff were presented chocolates for all their hard work and dedication. They posed with pictures with the bunny and gator.
As the Aktion Club members departed, they too received chocolate rabbits for Easter. Aktion Club, a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis, consists of 60 adults with disabilities who help their community.