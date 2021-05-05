AVON PARK — Pastor Thomas Finneran, of the Church Service Center in Avon Park, spoke at a recent Aktion Club of Highlands County meeting in April hosted at Heartland Horses.
Finneran informed the club of the many good services they provide to the community and explained how the club can get involved to help. The Church Service Center provides free food and clothing for all residents of Highlands County (income eligibility required). Financial assistance is also available for those who qualify. They are open at 104 S. Railroad Ave., Avon Park, from 9 a.m. to noon, on Tuesday and Friday. For details, call 863-452-6464.
Aktion Club members agreed to assemble birthday care packages for the Church Service Center to be handed out to families. They will be complete with a cake pan, cake mix, icing, candles and a personal card from the club wishing them a happy birthday.
The club also voted to help with the food distribution at the Church Service Center for the needy. Food donations will be collected in the near future.
The next Aktion Club meeting will be at 2:30 p.m., May 20, at Heartland Horses, 4305 Independence St., Avon Park. Aktion Club, a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, consists of more than 50 local adults with disabilities. For details about Aktion Club, call Advisor Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.