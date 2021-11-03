AVON PARK — The Aktion Club of Highlands County’s Trash & Treasure Sale coming up this Saturday, Nov. 6, has doubled in size from previous events and will feature new and used items.
The sale kicks off at 8 a.m. and will run until 1 p.m. outside the Ridge Area Arc Workcenter, 4352 Independence St., off College Drive, Avon Park.
There are 24 vendors, in addition to the Aktion Club’s sale items, that are planning to have items for sale. Some vendors such as Wendy Boggs of Sebring are bringing a collection of purses while Barbara Wiech of Sebring has homemade rugs. Stephanie Arnold-LaFlam Limardo of Avon Park has a large display of homemade scented candles ranging from bubble gum to cinnamon. Samantha Lopez of Avon Park will display her printed materials such as T-shirts, masks, mugs and offer a 50/50 raffle. Various individuals have handmade jewelry and ceramics.
Other vendors will join the Aktion Club in selling a huge supply of used items including dishes, camping gear, kids and adults clothing and accessories, chairs, small household appliances, linens, home decorations, collectibles, furniture, Christmas decorations and other holiday decor.
Vendors keep coming in and can be taken right up until noon Friday. Fee is $10 per space. Call Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438 for details.
Food and drinks will be sold by the Aktion Club. The Aktion Club hosts this annual event to raise money for its Christmas project to help local needy children receive gifts and food for the season.