AVON PARK — Aktion Club of Highlands County got back into the saddle today to regroup after taking the summer off. The club discussed several projects this fall and announced awards received from the state competition.
The local members won first place in the state for their service project. Awards were announced at the Florida District Convention on Labor Day weekend.
During last April, Aktion Club of Highlands County got behind the initiative to bring attention to Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month by dressing in blue attire while they waved to traffic as they stood along the Sebring Parkway in front of the Children’s Advocacy Center in Sebring for two hours. Their motto was “Stomp Out Child Abuse” and the Cookie Monster joined them in the effort. The club plans to make the event even bigger next spring.
Their service project has been forwarded to the Aktion Club International Contest for judging.
Club President Beth Horn won second place in the state for her speech, which was on the Child Abuse Prevention campaign. Brianna Davis won third place. Each received a trophy.