Aktion Club awards

Aktion Club of Highlands County President Beth Horn holds her second-place trophy for Speech Contest while Treasurer Ralph Meyers displays the club’s first-place Service Project award.

 COURTESY/AKTION CLUB

AVON PARK — Aktion Club of Highlands County got back into the saddle today to regroup after taking the summer off. The club discussed several projects this fall and announced awards received from the state competition.

The local members won first place in the state for their service project. Awards were announced at the Florida District Convention on Labor Day weekend.

Recommended for you