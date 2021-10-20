AVON PARK — The Aktion Club’s Fall Trash & Treasure Sale will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Ridge Area Arc, 4352 Independence St., Avon Park, (off College Drive).
There will be plenty of household items, furniture, arts and crafts, purses, camping equipment, food, etc. to purchase. The public is invited. All proceeds will benefit the Aktion Club’s Christmas Toy Drive for local needy children.
Individuals, clubs or organizations can rent an 8-foot by 8-foot space for $10 to sell their items. All spaces will be set up outside. One 8-foot table will be provided. Event will happen rain or shine. Vendors can bring more tables, a tent or chairs if they choose. Set up begins at 7 a.m. Deadline to enter is Nov. 5.
Aktion Club will also be selling hot dogs and drinks.
To reserve a vendor space or donate items, contact Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438. Checks for the vendor fee should be made payable to Aktion Club of Highlands County. Send it to Aktion Club of Highlands County, Attn: Cindy Marshall, P.O. Box 1431, Avon Park, FL 33826 by Nov. 5. Forms are available online at Aktion Club of Highlands County’s Facebook page or call the previously mentioned number.