The Aktion Club of Highlands County did some yard work for a couple groups this past week in the community.
Five Aktion Club members volunteered for two hours at the Avon Park Museum on July 22 to plant some plants and pull weeds in front of the museum along Museum Avenue. Workers were Butch Riley, Andre Rushing, Alex Lopez, Anglie Luft and Eva Monk. This was part of an ongoing project to beautify the museum area in downtown Avon Park.
Another group headed out to Avon Park Lakes on July 24 to work 5 1/2 hours raking leaves at the home of an older woman who was injured while cleaning her yard. The club finished the job for her. They bagged up approximately 30 bags of leaves. Workers were Ralph Meyers, Eva Monk, Jack Garnett and Butch Riley.
Aktion Club, a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis, consists of 60 adults with disabilities who help their community through civic projects.