Aktion Club of Highlands County celebrated Thursday with the announcement that their club was awarded first place in Single Service in the 2019-20 Aktion Club International competition and a first place in Speech Contest.
Aktion Club Secretary Michael Sweet, of Sebring, won the first-place award for his speech that focused on his experiences of becoming a member and portraying Santa Claus recently during Christmas for children with disabilities. He won first in the Florida district last fall which qualified him to be moved to the International competition.
“I was surprised and grateful to win this award for Highlands County,” Sweet said. “I think the club is interesting because we do a lot of activities and we have the privilege of helping out families in need. I am also proud of being a secretary for the club and a leader as well.”
The club’s Single Service Award was based on their project that involved helping their president, Herb Adkins, who has cerebral palsy, and needed an air conditioning/heating system repaired in his home plus some sprucing up around his yard. The club incorporated a cooking show as a fundraising event to collect the money needed to repair his air conditioner and buy the supplies needed to install irrigation and new plants around his home.
Sweet and Adkins both received certificates at the club’s recent meeting on Jan. 21 at the Moose Lodge in Avon Park. They meet there every third Thursday of the month. Sweet and the club will also be receiving trophies and medallions from the contest to be delivered soon along with the club’s Distinguished Club patch. This is an honor bestowed upon a club for being outstanding throughout the year. Highlands has won this award for several years in a row.
Aktion Club of Highlands County consists of approximately 60 adults with disabilities who help their community throughout the year. They are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring.