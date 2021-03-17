By ALLEN MOODY
One of the most exciting races of the week will be Friday’s Michelin Pilot Challenge Alan Jay Automotive Network 120. The race will have 20 cars in the Grand Sport (GS) class and 15 cars in the Touring Car (TCR) class.
The Grand Sport class is a car-lover’s dream, featuring Camaros, Mustangs, McLarens, Mercedes, Audi, Aston Martin, BMW, along with a single car from Porsche and Toyota. The TCR class has cars you may not expect to see on the race track, but can get-up-and-go, with the Hyundai Veloster and Honda Civic two of the more popular models in the class.
The difference in lap times may be closer than you think. At the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, Kuno Wittmer set the fastest lap of the race in his McLaren 570S GT4 of 1:53.226, while the fastest lap set by a TCR car was Mikey Taylor’s 1:58.1. But the two classes do ensure great racing, as Wittmer and Orey Fidani had a winning margin of 1.169 seconds and the margin of victory for Taylor and the No. 17 car was 0.736 seconds.
The Michelin Pilot Challenge is a step below the WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, but features a number of drivers who have competed in the 12 Hours of Sebring, while some will be pulling double duty and also racing in the 12 Hours. Its intended purpose is to serve as a “feeder” series into the WeatherTech series — allowing drivers to get experience against top-notch competition in a more cost-effective avenue — although the line has been blurred a little bit, with the skill level in the Pilot Challenge, although most drivers don’t mind and enjoy going up against the likes of Bill Auberlen, Andrew Davis, Wittmer and the like.
Friday’s race is going to be a battle, with Wittmer and Fidani one of the logical contenders, but it’s hard to go against Auberlen at Sebring. He and teammate Dillion Machavern were second at Daytona, while fellow Turner Motorsport teammates Robby Foley and Vincent Barletta were third in the season opener, as BMWs placed second through fifth.
Hugh Plumb and Matt Plumb finished sixth at Daytona in the TeamTMG Chevrolet Camaro and the two know their way around Sebring Raceway and will be pushing for a podium spot.
Still, when the top 14 cars are separated by less than 10 seconds, you know it’s anybody’s race.
In TCR, the top four finishers were separated by just over four seconds, so again, this one is up for grabs. The Unitronic JDC-Miller Motorsports entry of Taylor and Chris Miller has to be given consideration after their win at Daytona, while the No. 94 Atlanta Speedwerks Honda of Ryan Eversley and Greg Strelzoff was right on their heels.
The No. 54 Michael Johnson Veloster was third at Daytona, followed by the No. 77 Bryan Herta Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Veloster of Michael Lewis and Taylor Hagler.
The race will take place from 2:35-4:35 p.m. Friday afternoon.