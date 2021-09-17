SEBRING — Alan Jay Wildstein has confirmed reports that he has sold 85% of his business to LMP Automotive Holdings Inc., and will stay on as regional vice president of LMP.
Wildstein wants to assure his Alan Jay team members and valued customers, as well as local business associates, colleagues and civic organizations that have worked with him, that nothing will change in the relationship he currently has with them. That will include the sponsorships, charity work and civic partnerships that Alan Jay Automotive Network has built over the years.
Wildstein said he will stay on as dealer operator and 15% equity owner. In addition, he said that there would be no staff changes, and the leadership team at all the locations would remain the same. People in the community could expect to see the same familiar faces.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to serve the central Florida community with the same corporate and civic involvement as we have for nearly three decades,” Wildstein said.
Wildstein said the sale came about mutually as he was looking for partners and as LMP was looking to acquire dealerships.
“The timing was right and they were the right partners,” Wildstein said. “I’m excited about opportunities with their organization in the future.”
He also said this arrangement, hopefully, would allow him to spend more time with family, particularly his three daughters, ages 26, 25 and 21.
A definitive acquisition agreement between Wildstein and LMP would have the company buy an 85% interest in Alan Jay Automotive Network. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.
LMP will acquire one pre-owned center and 21 new vehicle franchises: one Buick, one Cadillac, two Chevrolet, one GMC, two Chrysler, two Dodge, two Jeep, two Ram, two Ford, one Lincoln, one KIA, one Nissan, one Toyota, one Maserati and one Alfa Romeo.
“First, I would like to welcome Alan Jay Wildstein, Michael Witham and James Lizotte to the LMP organization,” LMP’s Chief Operating Officer Richard Aldahan said via press release. “Upon close, Alan Jay Wildstein will be regional vice president at LMP, partner, as well as dealer operator of the acquired dealership group.”
Aldahan also said Witham will continue as the group’s chief operating officer, and Lizotte will be vice president of operations. Each has over 30 years’ experience in the automotive industry.
“I look forward to working with each of them in our future partnership,” Aldahan said. “This acquisition will further expand our management team and Southeast footprint. We intend to continue expanding aggressively in this region as we are seeing a record amount of interest in our dealer partner model.”
Sam Tawfik, LMP’s chief executive officer, said this acquisition, combined with others, brings LMP’s total franchise and dealership count to 51 and 35, respectively, with consolidated annualized revenue estimated at approximately $1.6 billion.
LMP’s release said Wildstein, a seasoned executive with nearly three decades of experience in the automotive industry, has served as chief executive officer of Alan Jay Automotive Network since 1992, and is currently a director and past chairman of the Florida Automobile Dealers Association. Long regarded as one of the region’s largest community partners, he has sponsored and donated to hundreds of organizations, events and individuals each year.
Wildstein holds a BBA from Northwood University in Michigan, the release states, and both he and the Alan Jay Automotive Network have received the Business Leadership Award, Time Magazine Quality Dealer Award, Dealer of the Year Award and Sebring Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year. His was one of six Ford dealers globally to win the 2017 Salute to Dealers recognition, both selected and presented by the Ford family.
LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) is described as a growth company with a long-term plan to profitably consolidate and partner with automotive dealership groups in the United States to provide new and used vehicles, finance, insurance and automotive repair/maintenance.
The company promotes its proprietary e-commerce technology and strategy as a means to leverage experienced teams, a growing selection of owned inventories and its physical logistics network to provide customers with a seamless experience both online and in person.