Alberta E. Steffens
In Loving Memory
Alberta Elizabeth Steffens (1928 to 2021) passed away on Feb. 27th in St. Charles, Missouri from Alzheimer’s disease. Alberta was born in Barrington, New Jersey and lived in Mt. Ephraim, New Jersey for many years. In 1962, along with her husband, Nathan Lore, and their two daughters, she moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida where she worked as a seamstress. After being divorced, she later married Fred Steffens and in 1974 they moved to Sebring, Florida. While in Sebring, Alberta became interested in doll collecting, then in the reproduction, dressing and repairing of dolls. She was well known for making doll bodies and had furnished them to doll artists around the country. Alberta was a member and officer of several doll clubs, a member of Eastern Star and the belly dancer for the Ladies Oriental Shrine Band.
In 2014, Alberta moved to St. Charles, Missouri to be with her daughters. She will be sorely missed but in our hearts forever.
She is survived by her two daughters, Dianne Jacob and Nancy Saunders; her grandchildren, Cory Brennan, Brian Saunders, Melissa Hipp, Delane Strack, Lee Strack, and Christina Szvetitz, and eight great-grandchildren.