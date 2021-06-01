SEBRING — After more than two years each working toward trial, including a year under a pandemic, murder cases against Joseph Ables and Zephen Allen Xaver are moving forward.
They just aren’t moving swiftly. Defense attorneys in both cases still have depositions to take, including having experts meet with their respective clients for examination.
For now, each defendant has a status hearing set for Aug. 6 at 9 a.m., held virtually, unless otherwise announced. Xaver may have an in-person hearing for certain matters later this year, if it can be arranged. Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada said he would need to arrange with another judge to cover his docket while also securing a courtroom.
Estrada expects that Courtroom 2A might serve best. It is reserved for civil cases, of which few have been heard in person in recent months. The date and place are yet to be announced.
Ables’ trial is set for jury selection on Oct. 3, 2022. He is charged in the shooting of Deputy Sheriff William Gentry on May 6, 2018, and Gentry’s subsequent death the next morning.
Zephen Allen Xaver’s trial has yet to be set. He is charged with five counts of murder, accused of shooting and killing five women — Debra Cook, Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, Ana Piñon-Williams and Cynthia Watson — on Jan. 23, 2019, at the SunTrust Bank in Sebring.
Attorneys for defense said the pandemic has held up those meetings, given the reluctance of their medical and psychological professionals’ reluctance to enter the Highlands County Jail when COVID-19 infection rates were still high and climbing.
However, Estrada said during Able’s hearing that the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has reported that more than 100 of the inmates have opted to take the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Xaver’s attorney, Public Defender Peter Mills, found that to be welcome news, given the number of professionals he needs to have meet with his client.
Estrada is asking Mills and Ables’ attorney, Public Defender Julia Jean Williamson, to make sure they file any motions they want to have considered well within the 60 days between now and their clients’ next hearings.
Assistant State Attorney Kristy Ducharme also has asked that they file within enough time for her and her colleagues to review those motions and prepare responses.