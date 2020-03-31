SEBRING — Tim Albright, a native of Highlands County, has filed the necessary paperwork to run for the District 1 seat of the Highlands County Board of County Commission.
A registered Republican, Albright will be seeking the seat of Commissioner Jim Brooks.
“I would like to be in a position to be a voice for the people and to continue to serve the public,” Albright said.
Meanwhile, Jeff Carlson, who previously was elected to the board in 2008 and served two years, has filed to run again for District 3.
Ron Handley, who was originally appointed to finish Carlson’s vacated term, was running for re-election, but has now withdrawn his candidacy.
Carlson will face Democratic challenger Bobbie Smith-Powell, who has raised $365 in contributions and spent $17.33 so far.
Handley had already raised $500 in contributions, but hadn’t spent any money.
Meanwhile, Albright, with 24 years of service in public safety, retired in 2013 as a captain with 20 years of service with the Florida Department of Corrections.
After his retirement, he worked in a local cattle and citrus operation, and for the past four years, he has been working in the Detention Bureau of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, and continues to work part time in cattle and citrus.
Albright attends Sebring Parkway church of Christ. He is a member of the Florida Sheriff’s Association and states that he is a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment.
He and his wife, Shannon, have been married for 27 years. They have three children and two grandchildren.
Kevin Roberts has filed as a Republican candidate for Brooks’ seat. Carmelo E. Garcia (D-Sebring) has also thrown his hat in for the District 1 seat.
Albright has not raised contributions, yet.
Garcia has raised $300 in contributions and $70 of in-kind donations, having spent $372.50 so far.
Roberts has raised $13,900 on monetary contributions and $575.70 of in-kind donations, and has spent $1,954 so far.
All other offices up for election — Highlands County Clerk of Courts, Highlands County Sheriff, Highlands County Tax Collector, Highlands County Property Appraiser, Highlands County Supervisor of Elections, Highlands County Superintendent of Schools, Highlands County Court judge and Highlands County Commission Districts 2 and 5 — have no new candidates.